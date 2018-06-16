Nice Ltd (NICE) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,094 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Nice worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Nice by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $7,721,000. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $9,971,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. 45.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nice opened at $109.32 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $73.65 and a 1-year high of $110.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.16). Nice had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $340.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.87 million. analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. BidaskClub cut shares of Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nice from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Nice and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nice presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.38.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

