Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys 221 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,013,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $394,359,000 after purchasing an additional 12,372 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 60,322 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,814,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,248,382 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group traded up $1.54, hitting $255.98, during midday trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 4,724,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,454. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.38 and a 1 year high of $256.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $55.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

In related news, Director Kenneth Irwin Shine sold 202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total transaction of $47,958.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,948 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,834.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $3,732,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,746,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,572,341.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,202 shares of company stock valued at $9,536,859. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. SunTrust Banks began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.28.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

