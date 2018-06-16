Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,066 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. HSBC upgraded shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nike in a research note on Sunday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Cowen set a $68.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 25th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.02.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,437,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,500 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.84. 10,948,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,227,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $75.91. The firm has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

