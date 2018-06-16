Nike (NYSE:NKE) Receives News Impact Rating of 0.09

Media coverage about Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Nike earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the footwear maker an impact score of 43.5625737501517 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Nike alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. TheStreet lowered Nike from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Bank of America set a $42.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Nike from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. ValuEngine raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.02.

Nike traded up $1.14, hitting $75.84, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,948,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,227,237. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.66. Nike has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $75.91. The company has a market cap of $121.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Nike had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Nike will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 31.87%.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $9,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at $119,603,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,204,500. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.