Nitro Price Tops $0.0997 (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 50.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Nitro has traded down 40.2% against the dollar. One Nitro token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0997 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and COSS. Nitro has a market cap of $716,904.00 and $3,002.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nitro alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008193 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003573 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018405 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.38 or 0.00587159 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00242988 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00045294 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00093843 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro was first traded on November 18th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,188,734 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nitro is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nitro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nitro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.