Thomas White International Ltd. Boosts Position in NK Lukoil PAO (LUKOY)

Thomas White International Ltd. increased its position in NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,624 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 5,767 shares during the period. NK Lukoil PAO accounts for approximately 1.3% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in NK Lukoil PAO were worth $8,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NK Lukoil PAO during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 71,700 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 319,136 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 24,956 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 183,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NK Lukoil PAO by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,231,000 after buying an additional 13,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS LUKOY traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,085. NK Lukoil PAO has a 12-month low of $44.67 and a 12-month high of $71.50. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NK Lukoil PAO (OTCMKTS:LUKOY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.46 billion for the quarter. NK Lukoil PAO had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 7.60%.

About NK Lukoil PAO

PJSC LUKOIL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, production, refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and gas. The company's Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces crude oil. Its Refining, Marketing and Distribution segment processes crude oil into refined products; purchases, sells, and transports crude oil and refined petroleum products; refines and sells chemical products; and produces and distributes steam and electricity, as well as provides related services.

