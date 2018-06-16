NN, Inc. (NNBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 12th.

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $21.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $616.96 million, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.84. NN has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.77.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.81 million. NN had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. NN’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that NN will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. NN’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNBR. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NN by 1,725.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 391,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 369,895 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,080,000 after purchasing an additional 209,232 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,624,000. Elk Creek Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NN by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 567,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of NN by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,039,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,701,000 after purchasing an additional 53,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

