NN (NNBR) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, June 6th.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NNBR. Zacks Investment Research raised NN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NN from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NN currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

NNBR opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $598.98 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.85. NN has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $32.90.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NN had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $169.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that NN will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NN’s payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

