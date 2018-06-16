OnDeck Capital (ONDK) CEO Purchases $46,800.00 in Stock

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of OnDeck Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.85 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,280.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OnDeck Capital stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 28.81 and a current ratio of 28.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.46 million, a PE ratio of -46.25 and a beta of 1.55. OnDeck Capital has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $7.40.

OnDeck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. OnDeck Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that OnDeck Capital will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDK. Delek Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of OnDeck Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $9,322,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in OnDeck Capital during the first quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in OnDeck Capital during the first quarter valued at about $3,152,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in OnDeck Capital by 7.6% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,185,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 510,209 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OnDeck Capital by 110.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after acquiring an additional 442,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised OnDeck Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OnDeck Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded OnDeck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered OnDeck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on OnDeck Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

OnDeck Capital Company Profile

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

