Noble Financial Analysts Give Engility (NYSE:EGL) a $37.00 Price Target

Engility (NYSE:EGL) received a $37.00 price objective from Noble Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 29th. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Cowen raised Engility from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $25.00 price target on Engility and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of Engility opened at $29.99 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Engility has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Engility had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Engility’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Engility will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Engility by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 474,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,457,000 after acquiring an additional 96,176 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Engility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Engility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Engility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,275,000. Finally, Leucadia National Corp increased its position in Engility by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Leucadia National Corp now owns 13,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Engility Company Profile

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

