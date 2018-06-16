Nokia Oyj (NOK) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Vetr raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.78 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.65.

Shares of Nokia Oyj opened at $6.12 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.55. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $6.59.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a $0.2364 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 11,443 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 192.8% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 20,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. lifted its position in Nokia Oyj by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 31,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides mobile networking solutions, including hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals.

