Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 128.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,728 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,270 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $6,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat acquired 24,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.97 per share, with a total value of $999,668.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,971.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,805 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $70,322.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,049.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.72. 2,837,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,060. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 29th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum China has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.35.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

