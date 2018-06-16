Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,904 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 22.3% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 127,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after acquiring an additional 23,296 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $678,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $1,897,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 37.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 14,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.98 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $97.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.04.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $94.92 on Friday. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $69.45 and a twelve month high of $96.19. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.55 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 17.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Edward S. Knight sold 26,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $2,315,955.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,627 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $123,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,811,039 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

