Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) Holdings Lifted by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 147.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Barclays set a $290.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $420.00 target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $361.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $426.88.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals traded down $0.37, reaching $315.30, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 1,030,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,390. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $281.89 and a twelve month high of $543.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.40.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.41). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.92% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 17.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 11,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.09, for a total value of $3,366,091.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,324,438.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sanofi sold 121,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total value of $37,612,405.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,008 shares of company stock valued at $43,675,567 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

