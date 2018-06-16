Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 6,300 Shares of Paramount Group Inc (PGRE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Paramount Group Inc (NYSE:PGRE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.05% of Paramount Group worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Group from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upgraded Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

PGRE stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $184.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.88 million. Paramount Group had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Paramount Group Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

