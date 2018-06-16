Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (ANET)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 7,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 25.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 3.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.98, for a total transaction of $505,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,374.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $27,529.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,971.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,854 shares of company stock valued at $37,802,396. Insiders own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $286.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.46. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $141.78 and a one year high of $311.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $472.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.11 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 27.23%. analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.42.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc provides cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of its extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.