Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.75.

Shares of Prudential Financial traded down $0.19, hitting $98.56, during trading on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,233,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $94.51 and a 12 month high of $127.14.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 21st. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.