Nomura Holdings Inc (NMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Nomura Holdings Inc (NYSE:NMR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMR shares. Nomura downgraded Nomura from a “buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Get Nomura alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 34,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomura opened at $5.21 on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. Nomura has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $6.83.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.88%. equities research analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.