Nomura Increases Urban Outfitters (URBN) Price Target to $40.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its price target upped by Nomura from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday. Nomura currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a positive rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.83.

URBN opened at $45.75 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $855.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Joel S. Lawson III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Hayne sold 41,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $1,506,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,075,643.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 389,530 shares of company stock valued at $15,240,008. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

