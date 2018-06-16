Nomura (NMR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about Nomura (NYSE:NMR) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Nomura earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.0293306026558 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura cut shares of Nomura from a “buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

NMR traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. 259,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. Nomura has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Nomura had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Nomura will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Company Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

