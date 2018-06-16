Non-Invasive Monitoring System (NIMU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Non-Invasive Monitoring System (OTCMKTS:NIMU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Shares of Non-Invasive Monitoring System remained flat at $$0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Non-Invasive Monitoring System has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.17.

Non-Invasive Monitoring System Company Profile

Non-Invasive Monitoring Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of a line of motorized, non-invasive, whole body, and periodic acceleration platforms in the United States and internationally. The company offers Exer-Rest line of acceleration therapeutic platforms, including the Exer-Rest AT3800 and the Exer-Rest AT4700 models, which are whole body periodic acceleration therapeutic devices; and LifeShirt, a wearable physiological computer that incorporates transducers, electrodes, and sensors into a sleeveless garment.

