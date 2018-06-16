Norbord Inc (OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Norbord to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Norbord in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Norbord by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,704,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,769,000 after acquiring an additional 77,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Norbord by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,952,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,935,000 after acquiring an additional 243,274 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Norbord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,626,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Norbord by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,831,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Norbord by 314.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 674,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 511,528 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norbord traded down $0.18, hitting $40.96, during mid-day trading on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock had a trading volume of 101,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,691. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Norbord has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $45.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.54.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter. Norbord had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 45.94%. equities analysts predict that Norbord will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4683 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

