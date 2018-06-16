Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) had its price target decreased by B. Riley from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Wednesday, May 23rd. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q3 2018 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $6.08 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

NDSN has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, February 23rd. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price objective on Nordson and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Nordson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $153.60.

NDSN stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.55. 374,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,885. Nordson has a 12 month low of $107.16 and a 12 month high of $151.84. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.98 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Nordson will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 25th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Nordson by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,053,000 after acquiring an additional 503,093 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nordson by 34.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 840,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,605,000 after buying an additional 217,539 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,369,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Nordson by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,910,000 after buying an additional 207,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

