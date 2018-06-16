Willis Investment Counsel Grows Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN)

Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 93.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 0.17% of Nordstrom worth $13,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 107,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 67,832 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,958,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares in the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $509,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $490,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,466 shares of company stock valued at $2,003,183 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.66.

NYSE:JWN opened at $50.49 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.79 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

