Engineers Gate Manager LP Decreases Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,043 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 16,984 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,925,021 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,032,037,000 after acquiring an additional 584,131 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,737,233 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $686,425,000 after acquiring an additional 205,394 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $407,666,000 after acquiring an additional 58,309 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,726,899 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $250,220,000 after acquiring an additional 78,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,634,634 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $236,858,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $994,326.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,326.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.33, for a total value of $302,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,625.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,110 shares of company stock worth $2,118,405 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.52.

Shares of Norfolk Southern traded up $1.19, reaching $154.66, during midday trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. 2,476,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,746. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $111.44 and a twelve month high of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

