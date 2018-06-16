Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 12,910 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,724 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 12,910 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $7,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 53,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 30,234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BT Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. BT Investment Management Ltd now owns 55,134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 41,134 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Norfolk Southern traded up $1.19, reaching $154.66, on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,476,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,746. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $111.44 and a 1 year high of $158.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.52.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,762 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $401,898.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,410.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,110 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,405 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

