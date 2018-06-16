Norinchukin Bank The Raises Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Cerner were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $81,329,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Cerner during the first quarter valued at about $28,367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cerner by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,519,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,406,000 after acquiring an additional 420,942 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Cerner by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 716,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,267,000 after acquiring an additional 290,527 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Cerner by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 457,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after purchasing an additional 253,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Clifford W. Illig sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $174,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,229,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,717,212.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 275,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,650,169. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on Cerner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 31st. Bank of America began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.51.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.