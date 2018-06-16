Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) VP Julie Jenkins Sells 1,500 Shares

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) VP Julie Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,569.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Northeast Bank traded up $0.20, reaching $22.45, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,543. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $198.76 million, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.38. Northeast Bank has a 12 month low of $18.55 and a 12 month high of $29.95.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.02 million during the quarter. Northeast Bank had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 10th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 349.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 241,570 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northeast Bank by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 118,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Northeast Bank by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 96,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Northeast Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 51.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northeast Bank Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

