Short Interest in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NAK) Drops By 4.9%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,388,754 shares, a drop of 4.9% from the April 30th total of 24,591,777 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,894 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.1 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAK. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 131.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 891,276 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 506,900 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $511,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,088,909 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,467,000 after acquiring an additional 114,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,644 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 58,685 shares in the last quarter.

Northern Dynasty Minerals traded down $0.01, reaching $0.52, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 928,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,597. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Northern Dynasty Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.38.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

