1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR (NYSEARCA:EMLP) Position Boosted by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR (NYSEARCA:EMLP) by 199.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,257,000 after purchasing an additional 916,855 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,783,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,972,000 after purchasing an additional 694,708 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,148,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR by 2.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,941,000 after buying an additional 48,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR by 134.5% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 1,254,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,817,000 after buying an additional 719,795 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR opened at $22.72 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/N AMERN ENERGY INFR has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $25.51.

