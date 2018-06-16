Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Short Interest Update

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,886,074 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the April 30th total of 6,407,771 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,118,260 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $3.00 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.16.

Shares of Northern Oil & Gas stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.25 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in Northern Oil & Gas by 628.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 56,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 48,810 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Northern Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

