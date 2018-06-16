Northern Trust Corp Acquires 265,411 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,342,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 265,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.28% of Medical Properties Trust worth $108,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 487,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 279,442 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $475,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth $66,789,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 55.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 48,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 116,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $1,459,672.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,759,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,100,827.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $13.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust opened at $13.91 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.73. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $205.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.70 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 8.14%. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.07%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

