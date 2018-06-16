Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,815,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56,842 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.17% of Progressive worth $415,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,769,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,183,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,936 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the first quarter worth about $83,910,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Progressive by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,768,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,538 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $55,771,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $49,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Progressive traded up $0.47, reaching $62.36, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 4,190,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,410. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $64.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Progressive had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 6.75%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $121,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $853,105.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $762,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,483,650.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,224 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price target on shares of Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Progressive to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Progressive from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

