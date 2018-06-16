GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,106,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,927 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.27% of GrubHub worth $112,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GRUB. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 1st quarter worth $138,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the 4th quarter worth $202,000.

GrubHub opened at $118.77 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. GrubHub Inc has a 1-year low of $41.92 and a 1-year high of $120.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 121.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.99.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. GrubHub had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GRUB. MED increased their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GrubHub from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of GrubHub in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on GrubHub from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

In other news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $242,617.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,316.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margo Drucker sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $38,157.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 892 shares in the company, valued at $84,249.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,134 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,373 in the last ninety days. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

