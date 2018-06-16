Fortive Corp (FTV) Holdings Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,308,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,311 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Fortive worth $333,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fortive by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,165,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,977 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after acquiring an additional 581,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth $29,910,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Fortive by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,364,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after acquiring an additional 385,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,013,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,447,996,000 after acquiring an additional 336,327 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FTV traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $81.07. 3,365,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,418,181. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.89.

In other news, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 18,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.80, for a total transaction of $1,354,525.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James A. Lico sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total transaction of $5,394,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,114,303.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

