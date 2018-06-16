Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 658,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.72% of Tech Data worth $56,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Tech Data by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, MANA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Northcoast Research set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Tech Data from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Tech Data in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.29.

Shares of Tech Data traded up $2.29, reaching $88.94, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 547,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,737. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.89. Tech Data Corp has a 52 week low of $75.31 and a 52 week high of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 0.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. research analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Profile

Tech Data Corporation engages in the wholesale distribution of technology products. It offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics; and advanced portfolio solutions, such as storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

