SYNNEX Co. (SNX) Stake Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 854,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.13% of SYNNEX worth $101,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in SYNNEX by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX stock opened at $116.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.98. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. research analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 300 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.66, for a total value of $32,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,914.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $200,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,020 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $151.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.29.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

