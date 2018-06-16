Northern Trust Corp Has $56.76 Million Stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Vectren Corp (NYSE:VVC) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 888,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,216 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Vectren worth $56,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VVC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vectren by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,297,000 after purchasing an additional 19,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Vectren by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectren during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vectren by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vectren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vectren in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Vectren in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Vectren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vectren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NYSE VVC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,299,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,475. Vectren Corp has a 52 week low of $57.48 and a 52 week high of $71.16. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Vectren (NYSE:VVC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Vectren had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $658.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Vectren Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Vectren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Vectren Corporation provides energy delivery services to residential, commercial, and industrial and other contract customers. The company offers natural gas distribution and transportation services, and electric transmission and distribution services; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas or oil-fired, and landfill gas electric generating facilities with an installed generating capacity of 1,248 megawatts.

