General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Holdings Cut by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,234,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.45% of General Mills worth $371,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,089,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,153,000 after acquiring an additional 151,513 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 132,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $1,439,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

General Mills traded up $0.92, reaching $45.43, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 12,354,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,465,769. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.18 per share, for a total transaction of $253,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,837,877.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $50.00 price target on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.71.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

