Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) Director Patrick E. Scura, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Northfield Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NFBK) Director Patrick E. Scura, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,709.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Northfield Bancorp traded up $0.21, reaching $16.58, during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 250,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Northfield Bancorp Inc has a 52-week low of $15.14 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The stock has a market cap of $804.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $29.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 million. equities analysts expect that Northfield Bancorp Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,965,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,278 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,427,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,496,000 after acquiring an additional 134,203 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 4.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 64,984 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 58.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,830,000 after acquiring an additional 352,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. 55.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFBK shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Northfield Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Northfield Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Northfield Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.60.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

