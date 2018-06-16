Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $326.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $342.00 to $326.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northrop Grumman from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Argus upgraded Northrop Grumman to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $394.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $389.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $363.88.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman traded down $1.04, hitting $321.52, during trading hours on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,339. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $252.82 and a 12-month high of $360.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.63 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 4th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 1st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 955 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.85, for a total value of $323,601.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.