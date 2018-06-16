State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $816,000 Position in Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Co (NYSE:NWN) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 746.2% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after buying an additional 44,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,747,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,552,000 after buying an additional 97,590 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Northwest Natural Gas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Gas opened at $59.80 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northwest Natural Gas Co has a 1-year low of $51.50 and a 1-year high of $69.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.35.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.03. Northwest Natural Gas had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $264.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Gas Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Northwest Natural Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Northwest Natural Gas Company engages in gas distribution and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Local Gas Distribution and Gas Storage. The Local Gas Distribution segment engages in the purchase, sale, and delivery of natural gas and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington.

