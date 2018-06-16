NorthWestern Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NYSE:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 14th.

NorthWestern has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. NorthWestern has a payout ratio of 61.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NorthWestern to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

NYSE NWE traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $54.25. 669,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,775. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NorthWestern has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.22.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.09). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $341.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that NorthWestern will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. KeyCorp upgraded NorthWestern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 8,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $484,723.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

