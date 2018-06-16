Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 170,896 Shares of Ford Motor (F)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 710,344 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 170,896 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,412,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,907,527,000 after buying an additional 30,645,741 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 73.3% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,818,988 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,594,000 after acquiring an additional 18,962,611 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1,559.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,256,627 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $190,556,000 after acquiring an additional 14,337,350 shares during the period. Swedbank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $100,670,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,084,231 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $100,972,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389,300 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 5,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,248. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $11.88. 56,326,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,831,028. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.01. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.14 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.48 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.78.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles; and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. Its Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

