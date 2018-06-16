Southern Co (SO) Holdings Decreased by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 43,187 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $8,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 269,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,972,000 after buying an additional 18,585 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 91,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,329,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $53.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.98 billion. Southern had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.47%.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $45.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

