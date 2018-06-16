Exelon Co. (EXC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,656 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 41,204 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 51,895.4% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,367,739 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $132,723,000 after buying an additional 3,361,262 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 766.8% during the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 2,439,097 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $95,149,000 after buying an additional 2,157,700 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 40.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,733,452 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $223,662,000 after buying an additional 1,654,254 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $40,141,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $36,454,000. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of EXC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.49. 11,009,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,561,917. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.37 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.20.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The energy giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 15th were paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 14th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 53.08%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

