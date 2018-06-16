California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 111,051 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $21,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 145.2% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth about $658,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 35,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCLH stock opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $50.16 and a 52 week high of $61.48.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Bank of America set a $72.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

