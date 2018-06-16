Norwood Financial Co. (NWFL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Norwood Financial Co. (NASDAQ:NWFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL opened at $34.99 on Friday. Norwood Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.37 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $10.50 million for the quarter.

In other Norwood Financial news, CEO Lewis J. Critelli purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.25 per share, with a total value of $27,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,551 shares in the company, valued at $561,167.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John H. Sanders sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $49,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock worth $173,825. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts a range of deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

