NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (NSTRY) & Carrizo Oil & Gas (CRZO) Head to Head Contrast

Carrizo Oil & Gas (NASDAQ: CRZO) and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrizo Oil & Gas $745.89 million 2.88 $87.11 million $1.43 18.29 NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR $405.53 million 1.38 -$23.88 million ($0.52) -22.91

Carrizo Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carrizo Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carrizo Oil & Gas and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrizo Oil & Gas 9.10% 48.53% 6.21% NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR -5.98% -3.51% -1.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Carrizo Oil & Gas and NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrizo Oil & Gas 0 9 11 0 2.55 NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Carrizo Oil & Gas presently has a consensus target price of $27.41, suggesting a potential upside of 4.79%. Given Carrizo Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carrizo Oil & Gas is more favorable than NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

Carrizo Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrizo Oil & Gas beats NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carrizo Oil & Gas Company Profile

Carrizo Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and gas from resource plays primarily in the United States. The company holds interests in oil and gas plays, including Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Delaware Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved oil and gas reserves of 261.7 million barrels of oil equivalent; and operated 563.7 net productive oil and gas wells. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Houston, Texas.

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR Company Profile

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is the Chinarevskoye field located in north-west Kazakhstan. As of January 1, 2018, the company had a proved and probable reserve of 488mmboe. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

