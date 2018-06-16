Novacoin (CRYPTO:NVC) Hits Market Cap of $5.63 Million

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 24th. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.68 or 0.00041960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, YoBit, Cryptopia and WEX. Novacoin has a total market cap of $5.63 million and approximately $10,337.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00001444 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002393 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21,592.60 or 3.37781000 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000120 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003074 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006805 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00126794 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,100,276 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, C-CEX, Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

